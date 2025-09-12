Trey Songz Just Dodged a Courtroom Showdown!

Source: Trey Songz / Trey Songz

Trey Songz has quietly settled a major lawsuit. He reached a confidential agreement with Jauhara Jeffries, who was suing him for $20 million over allegations of sexual assault at a Miami nightclub back in 2018.

Jeffries claimed Trey put his hand under her dress without consent during a VIP event. The case, which also named the nightclub, was set for trial in October 2025—but it’s officially been dismissed after the settlement.