Trey Songz Just Dodged a Courtroom Showdown!

A Miami Nightclub, a $20 Million Lawsuit, and Trey Songz Right in the Middle—Find Out Why the Case Suddenly Disappeared.

Published on September 12, 2025

Trey Songz
Source: Trey Songz / Trey Songz

Trey Songz has quietly settled a major lawsuit. He reached a confidential agreement with Jauhara Jeffries, who was suing him for $20 million over allegations of sexual assault at a Miami nightclub back in 2018.

Jeffries claimed Trey put his hand under her dress without consent during a VIP event. The case, which also named the nightclub, was set for trial in October 2025—but it’s officially been dismissed after the settlement.

