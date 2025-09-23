Listen Live
Entertainment

CNN Series 'New Orleans: Soul of a City' Arrives In October

CNN 4-Part Series ‘New Orleans: Soul of a City’ Arrives In October

'New Orleans: Soul of a City' is highlighted by its premiere episode, “Rebirth of the Superdome," about rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina.

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louisiana Superdome
Bettmann

There are no words that could ever fully describe the devastation that occurred 20 years ago when Hurricane Katrina obliterated much of the Gulf Coast with an extra emphasis on the beautiful and Black city of New Orleans, Louisiana.

We mean it: the photos below do a better job than words ever could when it comes to capturing the universal heartbreak we all felt in a nutshell.

Aftermath of Hurricane Katrina - Aerial Shots of New Orleans - September 3, 2005
Daniel J. Barry
New Orleans area residents, seeking refu
JAMES NIELSEN
Soldiers watch people boarding buses nea
ROBERT SULLIVAN
Trash is strewn outside the fully evacua
ROBERT SULLIVAN

RELATED: Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana

The city’s legendary Superdome (seen above) would serve as a refuge for thousands experiencing turmoil in the immediate aftermath of Katrina, yet had to go through renovation itself once everything was said and done. That story, and the dynamic tale of The Big Easy in general, is explored in CNN’s upcoming four-part docuseries, New Orleans: Soul of a City. The premiere episode, “Rebirth of the Superdome,” made for a highlight of the series when it had an early premiere last month to commemorate the Superdome’s 50th anniversary. More details below, via CNN:

“‘Rebirth of the Superdome’ features interviews with former Saints players Malcolm Jenkins, Deuce McAllister, and Devery Henderson, former mayor Mitch Landrieu, former Superdome general manager Doug Thornton, Wendell Pierce, James Carville, Pam Oliver, Emeril Lagasse, Wynton Marsalis and other New Orleans icons.

While the first episode tells the story of the Superdome, the full four-part series explores the many ways the city communes with its history — through music, food, sports, and tradition — revealing how, 20 years after Katrina, New Orleans is louder and more resilient than ever.

‘New Orleans is a city that lives its history out loud — in its music, its food, its traditions, and in the way its people rally together,’ said Eric Johnson, Executive Producer, CNN Original Series. ‘The story of the Superdome is the story of a city’s resilience, and it’s just the beginning of what we explore in this series.'”

Be sure to watch all four episodes in New Orleans: Soul of a City when they begin airing Sunday, October 5 at 10PM ET/PT. Preview “Rebirth of the Superdome” below:

CNN 4-Part Series ‘New Orleans: Soul of a City’ Arrives In October  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
29 Items
Entertainment

Black Don’t Crack: These Photos Of Sanaa Lathan Prove That She’s Aging Like Fine Wine On Her 54th Birthday

News

Here’s What Obama Had To Say About The Shooting Death Of Charlie Kirk

11 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Posts & Deletes & Reposts Message Calling For Pam Bondi To Go After His Political Rivals

Entertainment

50 Cent Is Turning Paid in Full Into a TV Series With Cam’ron

Breaking News DL Graphic Generic
Entertainment

All Shows at the Columbus Athenaeum Canceled

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Reality TV

Forget the Housewives Drama, the Military Grind is Waaaay Better!

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrities Attend The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 10
Books

From Awkward Teen Years to Grown Woman Wisdom..

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close