One Late-Night Host Came Back—and the Internet Exploded.

Source: ZZHollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

The return of Jimmy Kimmel to the stage sent YouTube into overdrive.

Viewers had been waiting for this moment, and one fan even called it “the biggest video in at least six months.” Searches for the show spiked more than 10,000%, proving just how much excitement Kimmel’s comeback generated.

Beyond the numbers, his return is seen as a big win for Disney—helping to pull focus away from talks of boycotts and cancellations surrounding Disney+.