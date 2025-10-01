Listen Live
LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat's Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer's Hair

LeBron James joined Kai Cenat on the final day of his Mafiathon event after gaining over 1 million subscribers. King James cut his locs.

Published on October 1, 2025

LeBron James x Kai Cenat

LeBron James wouldn’t be the first name most would associate with one of the world’s biggest streamers in Kai Cenat, but the future NBA Hall of Fame player was definitely in the building. With Kai Cenat achieving his goal of gaining 1 million subscribers, LeBron James snipped the 23-year-old’s signature dreadlocks at the end of the subathon event.

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3, an around-the-clock streaming event that featured celebrities and social media figures from all walks of life, concluded on September 30 after going for a month straight. Cenat teased that he would cut his hair if he hit his subscriber goal, which he did in epic fashion.

LeBron James, also referred to as LeBarber by Cenat, came through the Mafiathon with his daughter, Zhuri James, and snipped Cenat’s dreadlocks one by one. With the cutting of the last strand of hair, the room erupted dramatically, with Cenat posing with his hair as James mugged in the background.

Cenat said that this would be the final Mafiathon of his streaming career.

Photo: Screenshot/Twitch

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer’s Dreadlocks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

