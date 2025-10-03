K. Michelle is Trading in R&B for Country Twang!
K. Michelle is Trading in R&B for Country Twang!
K. Michelle, a Memphis native, has always had a strong love for country music, despite her recent transition to the genre.
Her first official country single, “Jack Daniel’s,” is a nod to her favorite drink and is just the beginning of her country music journey. She is currently working on a full-length country album. Michelle shared a playlist of songs that have been pivotal in her life, ranging from Morgan Wallen to Mariah Carey.
More from Magic 95.5 FM