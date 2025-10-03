Listen Live
K. Michelle is Trading in R&B for Country Twang!

She’s Gone From Soul to Country—K. Michelle’s New Single is Just the Beginning of a Major Music Shift. Details Coming Up.

Published on October 3, 2025

K. Michelle "The People I Used To Know" Tour

K. Michelle, a Memphis native, has always had a strong love for country music, despite her recent transition to the genre.

Her first official country single, “Jack Daniel’s,” is a nod to her favorite drink and is just the beginning of her country music journey. She is currently working on a full-length country album. Michelle shared a playlist of songs that have been pivotal in her life, ranging from Morgan Wallen to Mariah Carey.

