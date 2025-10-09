Listen Live
He Teased One Thing… Turned Out it Was Something Else.

When The Big “Decision” Wasn’t What Everyone Thought — Someone’s Suing Over That. You’ll Want to Hear This Version.

Published on October 9, 2025

2015 NBA Finals - Game Four
This is wild: a Lakers superfan, Andrew Garcia, is dragging LeBron James into court — over a “decision.” LeBron teased a big announcement. Garcia assumed retirement.

He rushed to snag two tickets at over $430 a piece, expecting a final farewell game against Cleveland. But next day LeBron drops that the “announcement” was just an ad campaign for Hennessy. Boom — tickets collapse in value. Garcia claims he was duped and wants his money back, accusing LeBron of all kinds of legal violations.

Lebron James at NBA All-Star Practice 2015
LeBron hasn’t said a word yet. And now what looked like a promotional stunt is turning into a courtroom showdown.

