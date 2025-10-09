He Teased One Thing… Turned Out it Was Something Else.

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

This is wild: a Lakers superfan, Andrew Garcia, is dragging LeBron James into court — over a “decision.” LeBron teased a big announcement. Garcia assumed retirement.

He rushed to snag two tickets at over $430 a piece, expecting a final farewell game against Cleveland. But next day LeBron drops that the “announcement” was just an ad campaign for Hennessy. Boom — tickets collapse in value. Garcia claims he was duped and wants his money back, accusing LeBron of all kinds of legal violations.

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

LeBron hasn’t said a word yet. And now what looked like a promotional stunt is turning into a courtroom showdown.