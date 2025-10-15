Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting

Source: izanbar / Getty

Cincinnati officials say they’re tightening downtown safety measures after two people were shot Monday night at CityBird Tenders on Fountain Square.

Police say the shooting happened just before 8PM following an argument that started near Clifton and continued into the restaurant. A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot but are expected to recover after being taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and UC Medical Center.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge said warrants have been issued for a 24-year-old man accused of firing shots inside CityBird. He’s currently on probation for two prior assault charges.

Surveillance video shows two people leaving the restaurant before one pulls out a gun and opens fire. Theetge said additional arrests may follow. A juvenile was taken into custody after police saw him discard a gun into a flowerbox outside the restaurant, and another person was arrested for trying to run from officers.

Mayor Aftab Pureval called the violence “beyond the pale and intolerable,” promising to increase police presence and enforcement downtown. He announced that CPD’s Civil Disturbance Response Team and SWAT officers will now patrol Fountain Square and Government Square daily from 2 to 10PM.

“We will move you, or we will arrest you,” Pureval said, directing the message toward teens who ignore curfew restrictions.

The shooting marks the second on Fountain Square in less than two weeks. Police continue to investigate.





