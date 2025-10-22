It’s Not Just Reality TV Anymore!

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

There’s major drama off camera for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kelli Ferrell’s ex-husband, Chuvalo Mark Ferrell, is suing Bravo for a whopping $200 million — claiming the network aired false and damaging claims about him.

He says Kelli made up a storyline portraying him as abusive and dishonest, all for reality TV drama. The lawsuit accuses Bravo of ignoring the truth for ratings, while Mark demands both compensatory and punitive damages — $100 million each.