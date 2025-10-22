Listen Live
Entertainment

It’s Not Just Reality TV Anymore!

The Drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Just Spilled into the Courtroom — and the Price Tag is $200 Million.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kerry Washington + Real Housewives of Atlanta Screening – SHADOW FORCE
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

There’s major drama off camera for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kelli Ferrell’s ex-husband, Chuvalo Mark Ferrell, is suing Bravo for a whopping $200 million — claiming the network aired false and damaging claims about him.

He says Kelli made up a storyline portraying him as abusive and dishonest, all for reality TV drama. The lawsuit accuses Bravo of ignoring the truth for ratings, while Mark demands both compensatory and punitive damages — $100 million each.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
34 Items
News

Famous Faces Who Have Called Ohio Home

Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Close-up of a vibrant red candle burning brightly against a dark, mysterious background, symbolizing hope and contemplation
News

Columbus Media Pioneer Ann B. Walker Dies at 101

Magic Get on the Guestlist Thumbnail OCTOBER
Contests

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

iOne Local | Magic's Got 5 On It - Fall Promotion | 2025-09-22
Contests

Magic’s Got 5 On It: Win Cash or Money Towards Your Amazon List!

5 Items
Entertainment

Top 5 Brandy & Monica Moments That Broke the Internet

News

NLE Choppa Responds To Child Neglect Allegations, Calling Cap

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close