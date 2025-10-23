Season 12 Trailer For 'Married to Medicine' Drops
‘Married to Medicine’ Season 12 Trailer Features Fresh Faces, ‘Friend Of The Show’ Dr. Heavenly & Quad Crying To King
Season 12 of Married to Medicine will touch down on Bravo for a brand-new season on Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and judging by the trailer, we’re in for plenty of spicy drama, shocking secrets, and fresh beginnings.
According to the network’s press release, the new season brings some major shifts to the core cast. Dr. Heavenly Kimes returns as a friend this season as she sets her sights on running for political office. The rest of the familiar faces remain, including Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, and Dr. Mimi Sanders.
The Married to Medicine Season 12 trailer, which dropped on Oct. 22, opens with the ladies floating serenely in a pool, setting their “intentions” and reflecting on their collective power. The calm doesn’t last long, though. The clip quickly cuts to heated moments, the first being of Quad in a heated fight with Dr. Simone Whitmore. As tensions flare, Dr. Whitmore can be heard shouting:
“We all should be able to drag.”
Quad fires back:
“I’m ready for the drag right now if you’re interested.”
Tensions rise further when Dr. Contessa Metcalfe clashes with Toya Bush-Harris, before the mood shifts to a glamorous celebration at the third annual Med Gala.
Later in the trailer, Dr. Jackie can be seen thriving, expanding her businesses while helping Quad navigate her IVF journey. Viewers see Quad traveling to Africa with her boyfriend, King, for fertility treatments.
“I decided to take my IVF journey to Ghana. I’m willing to travel over to the Motherland for my baby,” she says, smiling from ear to ear.
Two new castmates, Angel Love Davis and Brandi Milton, will make their debut.
This season also introduces two new faces, Angel Love Davis and Brandi Milton. Angel is described as a successful registered nurse, entrepreneur, and bombshell beauty. The single mom of two is on the prowl for love and always has her bestie, Quad, by her side as she finds her footing in the group. But Angel makes it clear that, even though her name is Angel, she “can be fiery,” too.
Brandi, a friend of Dr. Simone, joins the group as a nurse practitioner and owner of a Buckhead med spa specializing in medical aesthetics. “I inject anywhere you want to improve,” she says. Brandi is known for keeping the ladies in check — reading them when necessary — while bringing a sense of fun to the group dynamic.
The Married to Medicine Season 12 trailer also previews several intense arguments ahead.
Toya and Heavenly don’t appear to be on the best of terms in one scene.
First, Toya calls Heavenly a “f—n’ liar,” to which she fires back, “And you’re a damn fake-ass b****.”
Dr. Simone appears to have drama brewing with husband Cecil Whitmore, telling him, “I don’t give a f–k about the people who don’t give a f–k about me.”
Later on, Dr. Heavenly and her husband, Dr. Damon Kimes, can be seen “picking up the pieces” when a family secret threatens to rock their world.
In one scene, Heavenly worries to Damon:
“If I had to learn about my son being arrested on social media, what else is out there?”
The trailer wraps with Dr. Mimi Sanders and her husband, Steve Sanders, trying to balance parenting their son with special needs, and Quad breaking down in tears during an intense conversation with King, sobbing, “Don’t do this to me.”
As Dr. Jackie declares, “We gon need all God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit,” it’s clear we’re in for one unforgettable ride this season, packed with emotion, transformation, and plenty of explosive moments.
Take a look at the full cast and catch up on where everyone stands after the flip, before Season 12 of Married to Medicine premieres on Nov. 30 on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Dr. Jackie Walters
Dr. Jackie is still expanding her businesses, helping Miss Quad with her IVF journey, and holding her friends accountable for their commentary and missteps about her husband, Curtis, all while still managing to ruffle a few new feathers in the group.
Dr. Contessa Metcalfe
Dr. Contessa is expanding her medical enterprise alongside her husband, Dr. Scott, with the purchase of a new building for their various practices. With so much on Dr. Contessa’s plate and the planning of her birthday party, she’s looking to Dr. Scott to lend a helping hand beyond the financial.
Dr. Simone Whitmore
Dr. Simone is working through her feelings with her friends and family and is trying to make amends with Quad after receiving a “delayed” invitation that takes her over the edge. On the home front, Dr. Simone is ready to plan for her next phase of life with Cecil now that their sons have graduated from college. However, when it comes to adulting and finances, their kids still have an energy of entitlement, and Dr. Simone isn’t having it.
Toya Bush-Harris
Toya and Dr. Eugene have moved into their forever home, part 2. However, with Eugene’s career taking him to a location two hours away and the kids growing up so fast, they’re still figuring out their new normal. When it comes to the friend group, Toya is holding everyone accountable, hoping this will bring the group back together —but are her friendship aspirations too high?
Quad Webb
Miss Quad is glowing and living life up with King as they work to expand their family through IVF. Regarding her sister’s friends, Quad has her sights set on moving forward in all areas of life and is even serving as Dr. Heavenly’s campaign manager. She’s also prepared to build a bridge with Dr. Simone after their disagreement during the reunion, but will she be able to meet her in the middle?
Dr. Mimi Sanders
Dr. Mimi has settled nicely into the friend group and hosts her first polo classic event with her husband, Steve. While staying busy with her business, she remains a calm voice in the group, but will she ultimately have to choose sides?
Dr. Heavenly Kimes
Dr. Heavenly has the world on her shoulders with so much happening at home, and now with the added title of candidate for office, she’s ready to go to the Capitol. However, not all of her friends think she belongs on the ballot, and when a family secret takes center stage, Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Damon are left picking up the pieces.
