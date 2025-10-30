Listen Live
Fat Joe Says Turning 40 Had Him Leaning Back Into Depression

Fat Joe claims he got a whiff of depression right when he hit the age of 40.

Published on October 30, 2025

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
Source: Francois Nel / Getty

During the newest installment of Jadakiss & Joey’s “Joe and Jada” podcast, they spoke about growing up in Hip-Hop. Crack kept it real about turning 40 and how that made him feel, “I’ve been rapping, I’ve been in the game since 10. So, when I’m about to turn 40, all I know is standing on couches and popping bottles. But that 40 hit you different, like, I was depressed.”

The NY rapper is currently 55 years old, but recalled the time turning 40 and felt like he was at the tail end of his career. Adding that some of his peers doubted that anyone had commercial success after the age of 40. One MC had to get Crack back on track, and that person was Dre (from Cool & Dre). Letting the newly 40-year-old know a fun fact, telling him, “Joe, you know Tina Turner ain’t have her first hit till she was 47?”

This made Fat Joe put things in perspective that he can “Lean Back” and still be dropping hits in his 40s.

Before this episode of the “Joe and Jada” podcast, they had a recent clip that went viral where Joey recalled his first time meeting Bruno Mars. From his point of view, he was excited to meet the pop star and asked him if he was Puerto Rican. Right when he did that, Mars snapped, “F*ck you mean I’m real Puerto Rican from Bushwick, Brooklyn don’t ever ask sh*t in your life.”

Crack said that it broke his heart and promised he wasn’t trying to press him.

Fat Joe Says Turning 40 Had Him Leaning Back Into Depression was originally published on hiphopwired.com

