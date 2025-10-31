CBS Responds to Rumors About Gayle King Leaving CBS Mornings

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

CBS is speaking out after new reports claimed Gayle King was preparing to step away from her anchor chair on CBS Mornings.

On October 30, Variety reported that the 70-year-old journalist was expected to leave her role when her contract expires in May 2026, possibly taking on a new position within the network or producing her own shows. However, CBS News quickly shut down that speculation, saying no such talks have taken place.

“There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026,” a CBS spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

Gayle King has been a fixture on CBS Mornings (previously CBS This Morning) since joining the network in 2011. Over her 14-year career with CBS, she’s become one of the most trusted and recognizable voices in morning television.

King first co-anchored alongside Charlie Rose and Norah O’Donnell, later continuing with Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil. When Nate Burleson joined the team in 2021, the trio became the faces of the show’s latest chapter. King’s approachable style, warmth, and credibility have helped define the network’s tone and direction during an era of immense change in broadcast journalism.

The rumors about her potential exit surfaced during a wave of shakeups across CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global, which was acquired by Skydance Media earlier this year in an $8 billion deal. The merger has triggered widespread restructuring across divisions, including layoffs and major programming shifts.

Just this week, longtime CBS Evening News anchor John Dickerson announced his departure after 16 years with the network. Meanwhile, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is set to end in May 2026. According to The Los Angeles Times, more than 1,000 employees were laid off, including CBS Saturday Morning co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, as well as correspondents Lisa Ling, Debora Patta, Janet Shamlian, Nancy Chen, and Nikki Battiste.

Despite the network’s turbulent transition, CBS has made it clear that Gayle King’s place within the company is secure — at least for now. With her current contract running through 2026, she remains a central part of CBS’s morning lineup and one of its most recognizable on-air personalities.

While the future of CBS continues to evolve under new ownership, one thing is certain: Gayle King’s legacy and presence on morning television are far from over.

