Crime

Columbus Is Reducing Violence with Safer Together 614

Columbus Is Reducing Violence: Inside the Safer Together 614 Campaign

Columbus homicides dropped 16% thanks to community action. Sean Anthony talks with city leaders about the Safer Together 614 campaign and how we can all help prevent violence.

Published on November 3, 2025

Columbus is saving lives — literally. 👏

Sean Anthony sits down with Rena Shak and India Duke from the City’s Office of Violence Prevention to talk about how homicides dropped 16% and what YOU can do to help keep our neighborhoods safer.

It starts with one choice, one conversation, one act of courage. 💪

#SaferTogether614 #ColumbusCommunity #SeanAnthonyLive

