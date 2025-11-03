Ohio 2025 General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

Ohio voters are gearing up for the 2025 General Election on Tuesday, November 4th, where local races, school levies, and citywide issues will be decided across the state. Here’s what to know before you cast your ballot this fall .

When and Where to Vote

Polls open at 6:30AM and close at 7:30PM on Election Day, November 4th.

Voters who prefer to mail in their ballots must ensure they’re postmarked by Monday, Nov. 3.

If you plan to vote early in person, check your county board of elections website for detailed hours and locations.

What to Bring

Ohio now requires an approved photo ID to vote in person. Acceptable forms include:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID

A temporary ID issued by the BMV

A U.S. passport or passport card

A U.S. military, National Guard, or Department of Veterans Affairs ID

All valid IDs must include your name, photo, and an expiration date that has not passed. Your name should closely match how it appears in the official voter rolls.

You can verify your registration and polling location through the Ohio Secretary of State’s voter lookup tool.