ICYMI: US-Born Houston Teen, Father Beaten By ICE During Traffic Stop 

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The constitutional boundaries governing immigration enforcement are clear, and the Constitution protects U.S. citizens from warrantless arrests, baseless detention, and certainly from physical abuse by federal agents, yet the alarming details emerging from a recent incident in Houston suggest that, for some in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), these distinctions are becoming dangerously meaningless.

According to the Houston Chronicle, what began as an early morning traffic stop quickly pivoted into a shocking display of violence, against U.S.-born teenager, Arnoldo Bazan and his father; as a now viral video shows the pair being beaten, choked, and subjected to racial slurs by ICE agents—an incident that now stands as a vivid example of the agency’s increasingly illegal and abusive behavior, emboldened by an environment of anonymity.

The encounter unfolded as the 16-year-old and his father, Arnulfo Bazan, were driving through southwest Houston on their way to school. According to the teenager’s account during a news conference organized by the local immigrant-rights group FIEL Houston, the pair was pulled over by a vehicle that bore no clear markings of law enforcement.

Love Magic 95.5 FM? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Their vests didn’t say ‘police,’ ICE—nothing,” Arnoldo recalled. “And that’s when me and my dad got scared because they started hitting our window, tried to open the door.” Acting out of fear, the father and son attempted to flee, not realizing the men confronting them were federal agents.

The situation reportedly escalated near the intersection of South Gessner Road and Beechnut Street, where multiple vehicles boxed them in. When they exited their car and ran toward a nearby restaurant-supply store, the agents tackled them to the ground.

“I saw they started choking him, kicking him, punching him,” Bazan said. “It’s when I reacted, I just ran to my dad and (another agent) grabbed my shirt. I didn’t hit nobody. I didn’t do nothing to nobody. I was just standing there recording on my phone. And they took my phone. Then that’s when they tackled me. I said I was underage, the dude started choking me more.”

The teenage boy said agents transported him and his father to a nearby parking lot where the agents reportedly hurled racial slurs at the two, calling them “border hoppers.” Despite clearly stating he was a minor and a U.S. citizen, Arnoldo was restrained and held for hours before being released. His father, who had previously been deported in 2000 and served time for a 2015 DWI conviction, was taken into custody and has since been deported to Mexico.

The now viral video provided to FIEL Houston by a bystander shows several agents wearing vests marked “POLICE” after the arrest, though it remains unclear whether the officers who initiated the stop identified themselves at any point.

According to federal law, immigration officers are required to identify themselves and state the reason for an arrest during enforcement actions—a requirement that appears to have been ignored entirely in this case. ICE’s Houston office has not responded to multiple requests for comment or clarification.

FIEL Executive Director, Cesar Espinosa, who was reportedly recently removed from Houston City Council chambers after confronting local officials and Houston’s police chief about the local government’s cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told the Houston Chronicle in a statement that the incident proves the aggressive immigration-enforcement efforts that have played out across the country are happening in Houston.

“When you have politicians or other people saying that this is not happening in Houston, think again. It is happening here, and we have ample proof of it,” Espinosa said.

Arnoldo’s older sister, Maria Bazan’s statement spoke volumes as she said the incident should serve as “another wake-up call” in America.

“We ask for justice, not only for my family but for all those families who can’t get their voices heard,” Maria Bazan said. “They start with one group, and it continues until they are surrounding us with fear. That is not what America stands for.”

As aforementioned, the violent and senseless ordeal that affected the Bazans is a neon flashing sign highlighting the growing crisis of accountability within ICE. We have masked men claiming to be federal agents acting with broad discretion and minimal oversight, often crossing constitutional lines in pursuit of questionable enforcement goals. Despite repeated assurances that ICE prioritizes threats to public safety, cases like this suggest a far different reality, one where even U.S. citizens are vulnerable to violence, detention, and racial profiling.

This very loud pattern of abuse is not isolated. Across the nation, similar incidents have been reported where ICE agents, emboldened by loose internal discipline and political rhetoric, have conducted illegal detentions, warrantless raids, and assaults against individuals with no immigration violations. The agency’s mission has drifted dangerously from lawful enforcement into an authoritarian style of policing that treats citizenship itself as negotiable.

The Bazan case is a moral and legal turning point that challenges Americans to confront the intentional and inescapable erosion of basic civil rights under the weight of unchecked power. ICE’s failure to distinguish between citizens and noncitizens and citizens unable to confirm the identity of agents during enforcement actions reveals a system operating without meaningful limits and one that has replaced due process with brute force.

Until there is a comprehensive federal investigation and real accountability for this escalating attack against every American—regardless of citizenship status—the enforcement system that was sworn to protect the Constitution will continue to untether, eliminating the free world and the American life we once knew.

SEE ALSO:

ICE Agent Relieved Of Duties For Shoving Woman To The Ground

ICE Agents Cuff, Arrest WGN Employee They Say Assaulted Them





ICYMI: US-Born Houston Teen, Father Beaten By ICE During Traffic Stop was originally published on newsone.com