Listen Live
Close
News

Rod Wave Arrested On Drug, Weapon Charges After Grammy Nod

Rod Wave Arrested On Drug & Weapon Charges Just After Grammy Nod Annoucement

Rod Wave has had similar run-ins with the law in the past, with the last arrest occurring earlier in the year.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA

Rod Wave has found himself back in hot water after he was arrested on Friday (November 8) in the state of Georgia, and it is the second such occurrence for the popular rapper. According to still-developing details, Rod Wave was arrested and reportedly has already posted bond while battling this latest legal hurdle.

TMZ obtained exclusive details related to the arrest of Rod Wave. Wave, real name Rodarius Green, was arrested by Atlanta Police Department officers in Fulton County, Georgia, on possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless driving, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance charges.

The outlet added in its reporting that, after speaking with Wave’s attorney, Drew Findling, it was learned that the 27-year-old star appeared before a judge to hear charges and reached an agreement to post a $8,000 bond. A future court date in the matter was not shared in the report.

In an update, Findling added via a statement to the outlet, writing that his client “was unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta. The arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department’s controversial Crime Suppression Unit — a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety.”

On the day of his arrest, Wave was announced as a Grammy Awards nominee in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for the track “Sinners” for the soundtrack for the film of the same name.

Rod Wave was arrested this past May on firearm and drug charges.

Photo: Getty

Rod Wave Arrested On Drug & Weapon Charges Just After Grammy Nod Annoucement was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
82 Items
Entertainment

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

14 Items
Celebrity

2026 Grammy Nominations Announced: Doechii, SZA & Summer Walker Lead The Pack

News

Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting

Thanksgiving Back 2025
Events

Urban One Thanksgiving Back 2025: Turkey Tour

26 Items
Celebrity

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

News

Jeff Ruby’s to Close Event Spaces & Relocate Offices Amid Safety Concerns

Entertainment

Morris Chestnut Says Malcolm-Jamal Warner Inspired His Acting Career: “He Was Such A Good Dude”

Entertainment

Paul Pierce Charged Following DUI Arrest in Los Angeles

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close