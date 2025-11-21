Officer Found Not Guilty in 2023 Murder of Ta’Kiya Young

Source: Ajax9 / Getty A Franklin County jury has found Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb not guilty on all charges in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Ta’Kiya Young, a pregnant Black mother killed in August 2023 outside a Kroger on Sunbury Road. The verdict, delivered Friday morning, cleared Grubb of murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault after six days of testimony focused on whether his use of deadly force was “reasonable” in the moment. Young, who was about seven months pregnant, died after Grubb fired a single round through her windshield. Her unborn daughter also died. Four charges related to the baby’s death were dismissed earlier in the trial after the judge ruled prosecutors had not shown Grubb knew she was pregnant. RELATED: Ta’Kiya Young’s Family Wants Cop Who Shot Her Charged With Killing Unborn Daughter, Too

What Happened Police body camera and surveillance footage played in court showed the incident beginning when a Kroger employee flagged down officers, alleging Young had shoplifted liquor. Sgt. Erik Moynihan approached Young’s Lexus and ordered her to step out. Young denied stealing, saying, “I didn’t steal s**t. The other girls were taking…” Moments later, she asked, “Are you going to shoot me?” As Moynihan hit Young’s partially open window, Grubb moved in front of her car, drew his gun and shouted, “Get out of the ****ing car.” Young turned on her turn signal, steered away from Grubb, and the vehicle rolled forward. The rolling car hit Grubb which led to him firing one shot into the windshield. The vehicle continued until it stopped against the front of the building. Grubb and Moynihan broke the window, pulled Young out and attempted medical aid until paramedics arrived.