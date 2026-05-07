We Watched Him Grow, Now He’s Headed to College.

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Usher is celebrating a major dad moment as his oldest son, Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, is headed to Howard University after graduating high school.

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Social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages after photos and videos surfaced of Cinco celebrating the milestone with family and friends.

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Fans are also loving the full-circle moment, with many pointing out how fast Usher’s kids have grown up over the years.

The proud father hasn’t publicly shared many details yet, but people online are already calling Howard the perfect fit for the next chapter of Cinco’s journey.