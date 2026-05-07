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We Watched Him Grow, Now He’s Headed to College.

Time Truly Flies! Usher’s Oldest Son is Officially Howard-bound… and Fans Cannot Believe How Grown-Up Cinco Looks Now.

Published on May 7, 2026
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2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Usher is celebrating a major dad moment as his oldest son, Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, is headed to Howard University after graduating high school.

HUNGRY, Sunfare and Usher Raymond Donate Healthy Thanksgiving Meals
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages after photos and videos surfaced of Cinco celebrating the milestone with family and friends.

Tameka Foster Raymond "Here I Stand: ...In A Beautiful State" Relaunch Event
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Fans are also loving the full-circle moment, with many pointing out how fast Usher’s kids have grown up over the years.

The proud father hasn’t publicly shared many details yet, but people online are already calling Howard the perfect fit for the next chapter of Cinco’s journey.

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