Brian Hartline Set to Become Next USF Head Coach

Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is reportedly set to become the next head coach at South Florida.

Hartline, 39, is expected to take over the Tampa program following the departure of former USF head coach Alex Golesh, who is an ex-Ohio State graduate assistant and Dublin Scioto alum. Golesh was recently hired as the next head coach at Auburn University. Reports also indicate Hartline will stay on staff at OSU through the College Football Playoff.

Hartline was promoted to offensive coordinator in February, shortly after Chip Kelly left for the Las Vegas Raiders following Ohio State’s 2024 national title run. Before this season, Hartline spent five years as the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach and held that role while serving as OC.

During his tenure, Hartline has built a reputation as one of the country’s top recruiting and development minds. His resume includes a long list of first-round receivers: Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

Hartline played for Ohio State in the mid-2000s and was a key piece of the Buckeyes’ run to the 2008 national championship game. He was drafted in the 4th round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and played six seasons.



