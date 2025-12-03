Bernie Mac’s Daughter is Speaking Her Truth!

Source: Jean-Paul Aussenard / Getty

Je’Niece McCullough — Bernie Mac’s daughter and Vice President of the Bernie Mac Foundation — got real in a recent podcast, sharing the weight she’s been carrying since losing her father.

She opened up about battling depression, having dark moments, and how the world’s love for Bernie sometimes made her own grieving feel even heavier.

Je’Niece also talked about Bernie Mac’s health struggles leading up to his passing and the powerful final moments they shared.

Her story is raw, honest, and a reminder that even when someone is loved by the world, the private pain of loss is something you have to fight through day by day.