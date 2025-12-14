She’s Back?! NeNe Leakes Reportedly In Talks To Spin The Bravo Block With New ‘Real Housewives’ Spin-Off

Hide the white refrigerators, honey! NeNe Leakes’ long-awaited return to Bravo is just around the corner, according to reports that the queen of memes is in negotiations for a new addition to the Real Housewives universe.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The fans said what they said about bringing back NeNe, and Andy must have been listening! According to The Neighborhood Talk, the RHOA OG is in talks to spin the Bravo block for the upcoming version of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. As long as they come correct with the coins, she will reportedly join Gizelle Bryant, who sources say is the first committed cast member. And her fellow RHOP star Monique Samuels is also rumored to be in early discussions for the show.

It’s about time!

Check out where NeNe Leakes stands with Bravo after their legal beef and what to expect from the new Housewives series after the flip!