TSA Offers Holiday Travel Advice

With the holidays comes holiday travel, and if you’re getting there by airplane, TSA has tips to make your holiday travel season healthy and bright.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

An estimated 8 million Americans are expected to fly the friendly skies this holiday season, and these are the Top 4 TSA suggestions.

Don’t Wrap Your Gifts. If the wrapped present triggers an alarm, TSA will unwrap it and open it. Traveling with Food. Solid food items like fruitcake, candy canes, and chocolates can go in your carry-on. Liquids and spreadable foods like eggnog, wine, champagne, sauces, and jams should be packed in checked bags. Remember, you need a REAL ID or passport now. Earlier this year, it became a requirement for adult travelers to have a REAL ID, passport, or other approved ID for flights in the U.S. And beginning in February, they’ll start CHARGING if you don’t have it. If you’re ever unsure about what you’re bringing along, contact TSA; they’re active on X. Simply send a DM to @AskTSA, or text TRAVEL to 275-872.

For more info, get more from TSA here.

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty