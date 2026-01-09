Fetty Wap is Officially Free!

Source: WWD / Getty

Rapper Fetty Wap (Willie Junior Maxwell II) is out of federal prison after serving over three years of a six-year drug trafficking sentence. He was released on January 8, 2026 and will serve the remainder of his supervision period under home confinement.

In a statement, Fetty Wap expressed gratitude to his supporters and said he plans to focus on family and community work, including helping at-risk youth and expanding access to education and vision care.