Entertainment

Fetty Wap is Officially Free!

After Three Years Behind Bars, Fetty Wap Walks out of Prison Early with a Message for His Supporters

Published on January 9, 2026
Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017
Source: WWD / Getty

Rapper Fetty Wap (Willie Junior Maxwell II) is out of federal prison after serving over three years of a six-year drug trafficking sentence. He was released on January 8, 2026 and will serve the remainder of his supervision period under home confinement.

In a statement, Fetty Wap expressed gratitude to his supporters and said he plans to focus on family and community work, including helping at-risk youth and expanding access to education and vision care.

