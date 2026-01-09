Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 9, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes delivers the latest on “What We Need to Know,” keeping our community informed and empowered. From urgent justice issues and healthcare battles to celebrating Black literary excellence and educational milestones, here is the breakdown of the top stories impacting Black America today. ✕

The loss of Keith Porter Jr. A sobering update from Northridge, California, where the community is mourning the loss of Keith Porter Jr. On New Year’s Eve, an off-duty ICE agent shot and killed Porter while responding to what officials called an active shooter situation. However, the narrative is being heavily disputed. Porter’s family and attorney assert that he was simply firing a gun into the air in celebration, posing no direct threat to anyone. described as a devoted father and a “light-hearted presence” in his neighborhood, his death leaves a void that officials say could take years to legally resolve, with no immediate charging decisions on the horizon.

Affordable Care Act Healthcare The House recently passed a bill to extend Affordable Care Act healthcare tax credits for another three years. In a rare show of unity, 17 Republicans joined Democrats to pass the measure. This is vital news for millions of Americans who rely on these credits to afford coverage. Analysts warn that without this extension, insurance premiums could double, putting healthcare out of reach for many families. While the bill faces a steep uphill battle in the Senate, lawmakers hope it serves as a starting point for a broader compromise.



Refresh Your Bookshelves for The New Year Sybil has curated a list of exciting January releases entirely by Black authors, proving once again that our stories are diverse and necessary. The lineup is vibrant, featuring everything from reissues of works by literary legends to colorful children’s books for the little ones. For those looking for an escape, there are fast-paced novels, and for women navigating specific life stages, a long-overdue and humorous guide to surviving perimenopause and menopause.