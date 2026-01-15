Stop Being Afraid of AI: 5 Real Reasons You Should Be Using It Today

Artificial Intelligence has become the big, scary buzzword of our generation.

Everywhere you turn, there’s someone warning you about robots taking over, machines replacing jobs, or technology “ruining” society.

But fear is usually a sign of misunderstanding — and on this episode of Flow of Wisdom Live, I break down why AI is not something to run from… It’s something to LEAN into.

After spending years studying technology, experimenting with tools, and going through the TechX accelerator, I’ve cracked the code on how to use AI in a way that empowers your creativity, strengthens your productivity, and elevates your impact.

Here are the top 5 reasons you should NOT be afraid of AI — and why embracing it now puts you ahead of the curve.