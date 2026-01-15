Verizon Offers Customers $20 Account Credit Following Massive Wireless Service Outage

Al Drago / Verizon Wireless

Verizon is not only going to have to repair its wireless network, but its good standing with its customers as well.

On Wednesday, Verizon suffered “technical issues” that led to a massive service outage lasting hours for thousands of its customers across the country.

Verizon, the largest wireless service provider in the United States, needed more than 10 hours to fully restore service.

Monitor site Downdetector said error reports linked to Verizon’s wireless service began after noon ET, with more than 180,000 reports submitted at 12:39 pm on Wednesday.

Verizon’s service remained down throughout the afternoon, with most issues affecting East Coast cities such as New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

Other parts of the United States, like Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, were also affected, according to Downdetector.

While not revealing the cause of the outage, the wireless company said it was sorry and that it let its customers down.

On X, formerly Twitter, Verizon acknowledged the issue and was working to fix it.

“Today, we let many of our customers down and for that, we are truly sorry. They expect more from us,” Verizon said in a statement on X. “We are working non-stop and making progress. Our teams will continue to work through the night until service is restored for all impacted customers.”

“Verizon’s team is on the ground actively working to fix today’s service issue that is impacting some customers. We know this is a huge inconvenience, and our top priority is to get you back online and connected as fast as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work to resolve this issue,” the company wrote.

Verizon Is Offering A $20 Account Credit For The Service Outage

After 18 hours Verizon claimed the issue was resolved and then announced that it would be giving customers $20 account credit that customers can redeem by logging into the myVerizon app.

As expected, social media is clowning the company for its very weak attempt to compensate customers for the service outage.

