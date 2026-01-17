Trump Threatens Tariffs on Europe as Greenland Dispute Escalates

President Trump is escalating tensions with Europe, announcing plans to impose new tariffs on eight European countries after they publicly backed Denmark and increased military activity around Greenland.

The proposed plan would slap a 10% import tariff on goods starting February 1, with a sharp increase to 25% by June 1 if no agreement is reached on a U.S. acquisition of Greenland. Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, and the idea of the U.S. purchasing it has already sparked strong reactions overseas.

European leaders are pushing back hard, warning the move could strain long-standing alliances and further complicate relations between the U.S. and Europe.

We'll keep an eye on how this unfolds.