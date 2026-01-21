Listen Live
Entertainment

The Award for the Worst Film Goes To…

Which Big Movies Flopped So Hard They Got Razzie Nominations? We Break Down the Worst of the Worst Including Worst Picture and Worst Actor.

Published on January 21, 2026
The Golden Raspberry Awards better known as the Razzies revealed their nominations for the 46th annual ceremony, celebrating the “worst” in film for 2025. Leading the pack with six nominations each are Disney’s Snow White and the sci-fi remake War of the Worlds, both up for Worst Picture and several other categories.

Also nominated for Worst Picture are The Electric State, Hurry Up Tomorrow, and Star Trek: Section 31.

In the Worst Actor category, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye drew attention for his role in Hurry Up Tomorrow. The Razzies will hand out their tongue-in-cheek awards on March 14, the night before the Oscars.

