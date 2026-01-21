The Award for the Worst Film Goes To…

The Golden Raspberry Awards better known as the Razzies revealed their nominations for the 46th annual ceremony, celebrating the “worst” in film for 2025. Leading the pack with six nominations each are Disney’s Snow White and the sci-fi remake War of the Worlds, both up for Worst Picture and several other categories.

Also nominated for Worst Picture are The Electric State, Hurry Up Tomorrow, and Star Trek: Section 31.

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

In the Worst Actor category, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye drew attention for his role in Hurry Up Tomorrow. The Razzies will hand out their tongue-in-cheek awards on March 14, the night before the Oscars.