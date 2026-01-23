Sail to the Motherland: Carnival Launches Historic Cruises to Africa

Carnival Cruise Line announces historic first cruises to Africa, including Morocco and Tunisia.

African American travelers can explore North African cultures and history on these cruises.

Itineraries blend European and African destinations, including a solar eclipse cruise.

Carnival Cruise Line is making waves with its groundbreaking announcement of scheduled cruises to Africa, marking a historic first for the brand. Starting in the 2027–2028 cruise season, Carnival Sunshine will embark on itineraries that include stops in Tangier, Morocco, and La Goulette (Tunis), Tunisia. This milestone represents a significant expansion of Carnival’s global reach and a shift toward more immersive, destination-focused travel experiences.

For African Americans, this development offers a unique opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage of North Africa while enjoying the comfort and excitement of a Carnival cruise. The inclusion of African ports in Carnival’s primary schedule, rather than as part of repositioning voyages, underscores the growing demand for diverse travel experiences that connect people to their roots and history.

From May to October 2027, Carnival Sunshine will operate a series of seven-day and longer cruises across the Mediterranean and North Africa. With homeports in Barcelona, Spain, and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, these itineraries will blend the allure of iconic European destinations with the exotic charm of North Africa. Guests can look forward to exploring new European ports like Bari, Italy, and Bar, Montenegro, alongside African gems like Tangier and Tunis.

One of the season’s highlights is a special solar eclipse cruise departing from Barcelona on July 25, 2027. This voyage is designed to place the ship directly in the path of totality for the August 2, 2027, solar eclipse, offering guests an unforgettable celestial experience. With its prime positioning, Carnival Sunshine promises some of the longest viewing times and clearest skies for this rare event.

The journey to Africa begins with a 15-day transatlantic cruise from Norfolk, Virginia, to Dover, England, on May 15, 2027. After its Mediterranean and North Africa season, the ship will return to the U.S. with a westbound transatlantic sailing from Barcelona to Miami, including a final stop in Tangier. Carnival Sunshine will then reposition to Galveston, Texas, in November 2027, offering new 10-day and shorter cruises from this popular homeport.

For African American travelers, these cruises represent more than just a vacation—they are an invitation to connect with the vibrant cultures, histories, and landscapes of North Africa. Whether it’s exploring the bustling markets of Tangier, marveling at the ancient ruins of Tunis, or simply soaking in the Mediterranean sun, Carnival’s new itineraries promise an enriching and unforgettable experience.

