Entertainment

American Idol is Back Sooner Than Ever!

From Gospel Singer Keyla Richardson to a Contestant Whose Voice Overcomes a Lifelong challenge! Get Ready for Season 24 of American Idol.

Published on January 25, 2026
This year American Idol is back earlier than usual, kicking off Season 24 on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and you’ll also be able to stream episodes on Hulu the next day.

Ryan Seacrest returns as host, and the judging panel is the same trio fans know and love: Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood. Carrie who actually won American Idol way back in 2005, is now in her second season as a judge and continues to be a powerful voice at the table.

One of the biggest changes this year isn’t just the earlier premiere, it’s where part of the competition takes place. Instead of the usual Hollywood Week in Los Angeles, the show is staging “Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover” in Nashville, Tennessee, giving the contestants some Music City flavor early in the season.

And there are some talented singers already turning heads as the auditions unfold. Season 24 will feature performers like Jesse Findling, Josiah Dyer, Jacquie Lee, Daniel Stallworth, Genevieve Heyward, Brock Ryne, Lainey Grace, Jewels, Lucas Leon, Brooks, Keyla Richardson, Tate Emmons, Jayson Arendt, Ricky Boyce, Kyndal, and Khloe Grace.

One contestant getting extra buzz ahead of the premiere is Keyla Richardson, a gospel singer from Pensacola. She posted on Instagram about her excitement over auditioning in front of the judges, saying she was “honored” to perform for Lionel, Luke and Carrie, and thanking fans for their support.

Another fan favorite already making news is Jesse Findling, a college student from Long Island whose audition went viral because he sings beautifully despite living with a lifelong stutter a story that’s inspiring viewers even before the season gets fully underway. With auditions, Hollywood week in Nashville, and a fresh crop of aspiring stars ready to shine, American Idol Season 24 looks like it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting in years.

