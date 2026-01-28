The Ali Siddiq Interview Before the Show & Columbus Should Get Ready

Columbus, get ready for a masterclass in comedy. On January 30, the Jo Ann Davidson Theatre welcomes the man Vulture called comedy’s “most prolific storyteller”—Ali Siddiq.

Ahead of his highly anticipated performance, Ali Siddiq joined Sean Anthony for an exclusive interview on WXMG Magic 95.5. We went beyond the punchlines to discuss his “survival storytelling” and the journey from the starting block to becoming a global comedy mogul.

The Evolution of a Legend Siddiq isn’t your average stand-up; he’s a world-builder who developed his unique perspective while incarcerated, using storytelling as a literal “survival skill.”





Today, that skill has translated into global success, with his legendary “Mexicans Got On Boots” story surpassing 16 million views and his latest special, Mondays, already over 3 million streams.