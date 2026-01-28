Another False Call, Another Dangerous Situation!

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Actress and reality TV star Garcelle Beauvais was the target of another dangerous swatting incident at her Los Angeles home. Police were dispatched after receiving a false report claiming her ex was inside the house with a shotgun. Thankfully, Beauvais was not home at the time.

This marks the second time she’s been targeted. A similar incident previously occurred at her beach home in Oxnard. Beauvais, a mother of three sons, has spoken about the emotional toll of these situations, revealing that she first learned what swatting even was after her son explained it to her following the earlier incident.

Swatting making false emergency calls to provoke a heavy police response is often linked to online harassment and can have deadly consequences.

No injuries were reported in this latest incident, but concerns around safety and accountability remain.