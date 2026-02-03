Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Comedy “Royalty” is About to Take on a New Title.

From an Intimate Wedding to a Growing Family, the Next Chapter for Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s Blended Clan is Here.

Published on February 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Being Eddie"
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Hollywood fans are celebrating a milestone in comedy royalty: Eddie Murphy’s son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence are expecting their first child together, the couple announced on Instagram with sweet maternity photos.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"
Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The pair quietly married in a private church ceremony last May, months before revealing they’re now starting a family, and both sets of parents have publicly expressed joy over the news.

Fans online have been quick to joke about the baby inheriting comedic genes from its legendary grandparents.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

Comment
icicles on metal roof of building, danger to pedestrians
4 Items
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Where to Find Warming Centers Across Columbus

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
Entertainment  |  Written By: egmasylne

Mary J. Blige Responds to Fans Asking for Her “Sad” Music Era Back

Comment
Close-up of metal handcuffs under dramatic light
Cbus  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ex-Husband Identified as Possible Suspect in Weinland Park Homicide

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close