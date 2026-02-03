Comedy “Royalty” is About to Take on a New Title.
Hollywood fans are celebrating a milestone in comedy royalty: Eddie Murphy’s son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence are expecting their first child together, the couple announced on Instagram with sweet maternity photos.
The pair quietly married in a private church ceremony last May, months before revealing they’re now starting a family, and both sets of parents have publicly expressed joy over the news.
Fans online have been quick to joke about the baby inheriting comedic genes from its legendary grandparents.
