Comedy “Royalty” is About to Take on a New Title.

Hollywood fans are celebrating a milestone in comedy royalty: Eddie Murphy’s son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence are expecting their first child together, the couple announced on Instagram with sweet maternity photos.

The pair quietly married in a private church ceremony last May, months before revealing they’re now starting a family, and both sets of parents have publicly expressed joy over the news.

Fans online have been quick to joke about the baby inheriting comedic genes from its legendary grandparents.