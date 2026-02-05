Listen Live
Close
News

C-Murder’s Appeal Denied Again By Louisiana Supreme Court

No Limit rapper C-Murder has reached the end of the road for state-level appeals.

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

C-Murder Photo Session
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

No Limit rapper C-Murder has reached the end of the road for state-level appeals.

According to a reports, the Louisiana Supreme Court has denied the New Orleans native’s latest attempt to appeal his 2009 murder conviction.

Corey Miller, also known as C-Murder is currently serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder after being convicted in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steven Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. Miller, the younger brother of Master P, has long maintained his innocence. 

After both an appellate court and the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld his conviction in 2011 and 2012, respectively, Miller connoted to pursue post-conviction relief through the state court system.

In his most recent filing, Miller argued that recanted testimony from two key witnesses, along with concerns surrounding the handling of DNA evidence, warranted either a reversal of his conviction or a new trail.

The Louisiana Supreme Court was not persuaded. On Tuesday (Feb.3), all seven justices unanimously voted to reject Miller’s application. Under Louisiana law, the ruling also means Miller has exhausted his ability to seek further appeals at the state level.

“Applicant has previously exhausted his right to state collateral review and fails to show that any exception permits his successive filing,” the court wrote.

With the decision, Miller remains sentenced to life in prison. While he may still pursue relief through the federal court system, witness recantations alone are typically not sufficient grounds for overturning a conviction at that level.

C-Murder’s Appeal Denied Again By Louisiana Supreme Court was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
Trending
Who's the One Finalists Columbus
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Who’s The One Comedian Search: Get Tickets to The Battle!

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
15 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Music’s Biggest Night: Full List of Winners at the 68th Grammy Awards

Comment
icicles on metal roof of building, danger to pedestrians
4 Items
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Where to Find Warming Centers Across Columbus

Comment
Close-up of metal handcuffs under dramatic light
Cbus  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ex-Husband Identified as Possible Suspect in Weinland Park Homicide

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close