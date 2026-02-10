Tisha Campbell Names Her Favorite Role Ever, it Might Surprise You!

Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Image / Willy Sanjuan

Actress Tisha Campbell recently revealed that her favorite acting experience was the Netflix series Uncoupled (2022), which she starred in alongside Neil Patrick Harris, praising its writing and the chemistry they shared.

The series was canceled after one season, but Campbell says it remains a standout in her long career.

Ilya S. Savenok Ilya S. Savenok John Nacion John Nacion John Nacion

Tisha is currently starring in the Lifetime original film Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy, produced by Mary J. Blige and directed by Gabourey Sidibe.

The movie follows a devoted wife and mother who travels to New Orleans and confronts questions about identity, love, and self-discovery as her life evolves. The film premiered recently on the network and adds another compelling credit to Campbell’s resume.