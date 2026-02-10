Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Tisha Campbell Names Her Favorite Role Ever, it Might Surprise You!

From the Hit Series We Loved Back in the 90's, to a New Lifetime Flick Produced by Mary J. Blige Called Be Happy.

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tisha Campbell visits the Backstage Creations Gifting Suite benefitting the Television Academy Foundation for the 75th Emmy Awards
Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Image / Willy Sanjuan

Actress Tisha Campbell recently revealed that her favorite acting experience was the Netflix series Uncoupled (2022), which she starred in alongside Neil Patrick Harris, praising its writing and the chemistry they shared.

The series was canceled after one season, but Campbell says it remains a standout in her long career.

Lifetime Hosts The World Premiere Of "Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy" Featuring Cast And Creatives, Followed By A Moderated Conversation With Gayle King
Ilya S. Savenok
Lifetime Hosts The World Premiere Of "Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy" Featuring Cast And Creatives, Followed By A Moderated Conversation With Gayle King
Ilya S. Savenok
Lifetime's Premiere Screening for Mary J Blige Presents "Be Happy" - After Party
John Nacion
Lifetime's Premiere Screening for Mary J Blige Presents "Be Happy" - Panel
John Nacion
Lifetime's Premiere Screening for Mary J Blige Presents "Be Happy" - Panel
John Nacion

Tisha is currently starring in the Lifetime original film Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy, produced by Mary J. Blige and directed by Gabourey Sidibe.

The movie follows a devoted wife and mother who travels to New Orleans and confronts questions about identity, love, and self-discovery as her life evolves. The film premiered recently on the network and adds another compelling credit to Campbell’s resume.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
Trending
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
13 Items
Obituaries  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Entertainment  |  Written By: Robyn Simone

When a Major Concert Bumped a Graduation Date!

Comment
icicles on metal roof of building, danger to pedestrians
4 Items
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Where to Find Warming Centers Across Columbus

Comment
12 Items
Sports  |  Written By: Bruce Goodwin II

Draymond Green Under Fire For Saying Derrick Rose Means More To Chicago Than Michael Jordan

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close