Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Whether on a plane or on land, Ja Rule isn’t ducking any smoke.

While the New York rapper makes it clear he’s not looking for problems, he also isn’t backing down from them. During a recent flight, Rule ran into his longtime ops, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. The encounter quickly escalated into a heated verbal exchange in first class. Witnesses say tensions rose almost immediately, forcing airline staff to separate before things went any further.

The confrontation ultimately resulted in Rule being escorted out of the first-class section.

A day later, the Always On Time rapper issued a public statement, expressing disappointment in how he handled the situation:

“I’m not proud of my behavior; it’s goofy to me. I’m a grown man about to be a proud grandfather, and I wish that video of me wasn’t out there either.”

TMZ later caught Ja in the streets and asked whether he would ever consider squashing his long-running issues with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo. His response made it clear that while reconciliation may not be in the cards, constant warfare isn’t either.

“Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that’s okay. Everybody can’t be friends…But what I’m saying is, we don’t also have to be at war. There’s room for us to be not friends and also not be at war.”

Ending it off by saying they can agree to disagree, “I don’t deal with that side. I don’t f*ck with them, they don’t f*ck with me, and that’s fine. But I also don’t have to be at war.”

For Ja Rule, it’s less about making peace and more about keeping it pushing, even if the tension never fully fades.

Ja Rule Says His Beef With 50 Cent And Tony Yayo Will Never End was originally published on hiphopwired.com