When Rap Beef Turns Personal and the Kids Step In!

King Harris is Not Playing About His Mama. What He said to 50 Cent Has the Internet on Fire! We Got the Details.

Published on February 23, 2026
21 Savage's 8th Annual Birthday Party: Showtime At The Apollo
T.I. and 50 Cent’s ongoing online feud just got even messier after T.I.’s son, King Harris, jumped into the mix in defense of his mom, Tiny Harris.

It all started when 50 Cent posted a photo of Tiny on Instagram that many felt was disrespectful. Instead of letting it go, King hit social media with a heated response, making it very clear he thought 50 crossed a line by involving his family.

King didn’t hold back — he fired off a long rant, not just defending his mother, but also dragging 50 Cent’s late mother into it and even posting an image of a gravestone saying, “This where yo mama at.” The whole thing quickly spread online and stirred up a ton of reactions.

Meanwhile, T.I. appears to be backing his son. He commented on 50’s original post with a blunt message, and on Instagram he praised King, calling him a good man and a good dad. T.I. has also made it clear that he has no interest in showing respect to 50 Cent and isn’t letting rumors of a Verzuz battle distract from the feud.

So what began as talk of a Verzuz showdown between T.I. and 50 Cent turned into a much more personal clash that now includes family members in the spotlight.

