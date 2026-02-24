She’s Holding onto Hope… But Preparing for the Worst.

Source: WWD / Getty

Savannah Guthrie and her family have dramatically increased the reward to help find her mom, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who’s been missing for more than three weeks.

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

The Today show co-host posted a heartfelt video on Instagram announcing that they’re now offering up to a $1 million family-funded reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery.

Savannah admitted it’s been an agonizing wait since Nancy disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona on the night of February 1. She acknowledged in the video that her mother may already be gone, but said the family still believes in a miracle and just needs to know what happened.

Brandon Bell Brandon Bell

Love News? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the emotional message, Savannah stressed that anyone with information — even anonymously — should come forward, saying, “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home.”

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Along with the reward, the Guthrie family is donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to support other families facing similar heartbreak.

Authorities are still treating Nancy’s disappearance as a possible kidnapping. The FBI and local law enforcement have released surveillance footage of a masked man near her home, but strong leads have been elusive. The family and investigators are hoping the larger reward might prompt someone with key information to finally come forward.