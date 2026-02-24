Chris Brown is Trending and It’s Not for a New Song.

Source: Publicity / RCA

Chris Brown had the internet laughing after responding to a TikTok user who said that as he gets older, he’s starting to resemble comedian Sinbad.

Instead of getting defensive, Chris leaned into the joke with a witty clapback in the comments. His playful response quickly went viral, with fans praising him for having a sense of humor about it.

ALAN WEISSMAN Marc Piasecki

The unexpected comparison sparked plenty of laughs online but if anything, it showed that Chris knows how to control the narrative and keep things light when social media starts talking.