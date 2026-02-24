Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Chris Brown is Trending and It’s Not for a New Song.

The Internet Says He Looks Like Sinbad… And His Response? Classic. Looks Like Breezy Has Learned to Take a Joke!

Published on February 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chris Brown
Source: Publicity / RCA

Chris Brown had the internet laughing after responding to a TikTok user who said that as he gets older, he’s starting to resemble comedian Sinbad.

Instead of getting defensive, Chris leaned into the joke with a witty clapback in the comments. His playful response quickly went viral, with fans praising him for having a sense of humor about it.

CYPRUS-MISS UNIVERSE-SINDBAD
ALAN WEISSMAN
Louis Vuitton - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Marc Piasecki

The unexpected comparison sparked plenty of laughs online but if anything, it showed that Chris knows how to control the narrative and keep things light when social media starts talking.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
24 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Power 107.5 & Magic 95.5’s “Who’s The One” Comedian Search [PHOTOS]

Comment
Culture Columbus Web Graphics Black History Month
8 Items
Lifestyle  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Culture Columbus: Honoring Our City’s Leaders

Comment
Opinion  |  Written By: Joe Jurado

Social Security Trust Estimated To Run Out Even Earlier Than Expected 

Comment
11 Items
News  |  Written By: D.L. Chandler

Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Comment
Local  |  Written By: John Herrick

Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close