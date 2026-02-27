Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

9th Annual SUMMER614 Announces 2026 Lineup

Published on February 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty Images

Columbus’ premier music festival, SUMMER614, is back with its 2026 lineup – returning to downtown for another summer celebration.

The one-day event is set for Saturday, May 30th at Columbus Commons, with doors opening at 4PM.

This year’s lineup includes:

  • Keyshia Cole
  • Keke Wyatt
  • Next
  • Ying Yang Twins
  • Plies

Tickets and packages are on sale now at Summer614.com.

MORE: Everything You Missed at the 8th Annual Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Last year, the festival brought out a stacked lineup including Total, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Stokley, Tweet, Lil Scrappy, Eric Roberson, and Juelz Santana, continuing its run as a staple in Columbus’ urban summer festival scene.


9th Annual SUMMER614 Announces 2026 Lineup was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Culture Columbus Web Graphics Black History Month
8 Items
Lifestyle  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Culture Columbus: Honoring Our City’s Leaders

Comment
Trending
10 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Written By: Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
Opinion  |  Written By: Joe Jurado

Social Security Trust Estimated To Run Out Even Earlier Than Expected 

Comment
24 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Power 107.5 & Magic 95.5’s “Who’s The One” Comedian Search [PHOTOS]

Comment
11 Items
News  |  Written By: D.L. Chandler

Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close