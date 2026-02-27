Source: Getty Images

Columbus’ premier music festival, SUMMER614, is back with its 2026 lineup – returning to downtown for another summer celebration.

The one-day event is set for Saturday, May 30th at Columbus Commons, with doors opening at 4PM.

This year’s lineup includes:

Keyshia Cole

Keke Wyatt

Next

Ying Yang Twins

Plies

Tickets and packages are on sale now at Summer614.com.

Last year, the festival brought out a stacked lineup including Total, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Stokley, Tweet, Lil Scrappy, Eric Roberson, and Juelz Santana, continuing its run as a staple in Columbus’ urban summer festival scene.





9th Annual SUMMER614 Announces 2026 Lineup was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com