9th Annual SUMMER614 Announces 2026 Lineup
Columbus’ premier music festival, SUMMER614, is back with its 2026 lineup – returning to downtown for another summer celebration.
The one-day event is set for Saturday, May 30th at Columbus Commons, with doors opening at 4PM.
This year’s lineup includes:
- Keyshia Cole
- Keke Wyatt
- Next
- Ying Yang Twins
- Plies
Tickets and packages are on sale now at Summer614.com.
MORE: Everything You Missed at the 8th Annual Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Last year, the festival brought out a stacked lineup including Total, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Stokley, Tweet, Lil Scrappy, Eric Roberson, and Juelz Santana, continuing its run as a staple in Columbus’ urban summer festival scene.
- 9th Annual SUMMER614 Announces 2026 Lineup
- White House Staffer Allegedly Behind Popular Pro-Trump X Account
- Feathered Royalty, Act Accordingly! A Gallery Of Flawlessly Feathered Fine Tings Who Set Di Road ABLAZE During Carnival Season 2026
- B-Side Bangers: Erykah Badu
- Trump Targets Robert De Niro, Ilhan Omar, & More In Late-Night Social Media Tirade
- Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" To Donald Trump's Immigration Policies
- Are Boomers Working Too Long or Gen Z Expecting Promotions Too Fast?
- Who’s Your Pick for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions?
- A Permanent Tribute to Hustle, Ownership, and Legacy.
- Her Man, Her Man, Her Man! NeNe Leakes Pops Out With Attorney Arthur Horne III, Sweetly Smooches Him At Grizzlies Game
9th Annual SUMMER614 Announces 2026 Lineup was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com