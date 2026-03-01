Victory Lap: Lauren London & More Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle As LA Dedicates Crenshaw Street To Late Rapper

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Los Angeles has just taken another step in preserving the enduring legacy of the late Nipsey Hussle.

The beloved home of the late rapper dedicated the corner of Crenshaw and Slauson to the area’s crowned Prince in his honor with a ceremony and official unveiling of the “Nipsey Hussle Square” sign. Actress Lauren London was on hand with the couple’s son, Kross, and shared a few words about the momentous occasion.

“Whew. I am going to keep it brief,” she said. “It’s a short story, when me and Nip first started dating, we would drive by over here and he would be like ‘you know, Boogie, one day they gone name this whole section after me’. And here we are today. So, thank you all for showing up. Thank you to our family for being strong and beautiful and inspiring me. God bless you all, peace and love.”

Lauren’s son, Kameron Carter, whom she shares with rapper Lil Wayne, also had words for Nipsey and the community on the day.

“Seeing everybody here today and how we all came out and how it’s named after him, it changes the whole perspective on everything,” he said. “And it gives me hope that things can change, now I feel empowered to be here. It’s named after him and I know that’s exactly what he would have wanted. That right here where everything happened, it’s right here will everything will grow. And right here, where we are, is also a microcosm of where we are as people in America. We’re going through a really hard time right now, with a lot of unknowns. And sometimes you can look the news and be like ‘there’s no hope, it’s like how I felt passing by this area. Just sadness. But that’s not all it has to be. If we can all come together, we can all uplift each other and get through these hard times.”

Reclaiming the place where an act of hatred snuffed out the physical form of Nipsey’s light is a strong testament to his legacy. We love to see it! Long live, Nip The Great.

