50 Cent is Stirring Up Drama Again!

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

50 Cent has the internet talking again after hinting that he may be working on a documentary connected to T.I. and Tiny Harris.

The rapper and TV producer recently posted online teasing what he called a possible project titled Surviving T.I. & Tiny, referencing past allegations made against the couple back in 2021. T.I. and Tiny have consistently denied those allegations, and it’s important to note that no official documentary has been confirmed at this point.

The speculation comes in the middle of an ongoing social media feud between 50 Cent and T.I., which heated up after T.I. challenged him to a Verzuz battle. 50 Cent hasn’t shown any interest in stepping into the ring musically, but he’s clearly still having fun trolling online.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

For now, fans are watching closely to see whether the documentary is actually in the works or just another moment of 50 Cent stirring the pot.