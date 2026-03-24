Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Her Battle with Lupus is REAL!

Prayers Up! Toni Braxton Walked Off Stage Mid-Show! What happened? As the New Edition Way Tour Continues, What She’s Now Saying to Fans.

Published on March 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Toni Braxton
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Toni Braxton is apologizing to fans after she had to abruptly end her concert in Minneapolis due to a personal emergency. She was performing as part of the New Edition Way Tour when she suddenly left the stage, and the show ended early, leaving fans disappointed.

Toni later shared a message thanking fans for their understanding and support, while also apologizing for how everything went down. She didn’t go into detail about the emergency, but fans have been showing her love online.

Now, Toni has been open about her health journey with lupus and has even talked about the anxiety she’s felt performing on this tour.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
10 Items
News  |  Written By: Matty Willz

10 Side Hustles People in Ohio Are Using to Make Extra Money Right Now

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
8:00
Education  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Women's History Month: The Story of "Beloved", Margaret Garner

Comment
News  |  Written By: D.L. Chandler

Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

Comment
5:43
Lifestyle  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Black History Month: Trace Your Ancestors

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close