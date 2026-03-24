Her Battle with Lupus is REAL!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Toni Braxton is apologizing to fans after she had to abruptly end her concert in Minneapolis due to a personal emergency. She was performing as part of the New Edition Way Tour when she suddenly left the stage, and the show ended early, leaving fans disappointed.

Toni later shared a message thanking fans for their understanding and support, while also apologizing for how everything went down. She didn’t go into detail about the emergency, but fans have been showing her love online.

Now, Toni has been open about her health journey with lupus and has even talked about the anxiety she’s felt performing on this tour.