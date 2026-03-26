Another Round of Your Favorite College Crew is Coming Back.
The A Different World reunion just keeps growing and fans are about to love this. Dawnn Lewis and Glynn Turman are officially joining the new sequel series, reprising their original roles.
The show, currently filming in Atlanta, is bringing back that Hillman College energy but this time, it’s focused on the next generation, including the kids of Dwayne and Whitley.
You’ll also see returning favorites like Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, and more, along with guest appearances from Tichina Arnold and others.
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