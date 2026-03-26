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Another Round of Your Favorite College Crew is Coming Back.

The Hillman Legacy Continues and the Cast List Just Got Even Stronger. Get Ready for a Different World the Reboot!

Published on March 26, 2026
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A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party
Nykieria Chaney
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party
Nykieria Chaney
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024
Nykieria Chaney
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024
Nykieria Chaney

The A Different World reunion just keeps growing and fans are about to love this. Dawnn Lewis and Glynn Turman are officially joining the new sequel series, reprising their original roles.

The show, currently filming in Atlanta, is bringing back that Hillman College energy but this time, it’s focused on the next generation, including the kids of Dwayne and Whitley.

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Kadeem Hardison Promotional Visit In Chicago
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Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison
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A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024
Nykieria Chaney
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024
Nykieria Chaney
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party
Nykieria Chaney
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024
Nykieria Chaney

You’ll also see returning favorites like Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, and more, along with guest appearances from Tichina Arnold and others.

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Source: Alberto Rodriguez / Getty

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