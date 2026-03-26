Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

As Usher Speaks, Not Everyone Wants to Listen!

He's Putting an End to the Rumors About Him and Justin, While Giving His 2 Cents on Diddy! What He's Saying May Surprise You!

Published on March 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Billboard Live Music Summit
Source: Rich Polk / Getty

Usher is standing by Sean “Diddy” Combs, saying the mogul has been “misrepresented,” despite his recent legal issues.

Diddy was sentenced to over four years on federal prostitution-related charges and is currently appealing the case. He’s also facing multiple allegations, including from Cassie Ventura, all of which he has denied.

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside
Alberto E. Rodriguez
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside
Kevin Mazur

Usher says he understands people may not agree with him, but he’s choosing to focus on Diddy’s impact as a businessman and entrepreneur.

Justin Bieber, Usher Raymond
Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

At the same time, rumors about a supposed altercation between Usher and Justin Bieber at an Oscars after-party? Completely false.

Da Brat shut that down, saying Usher himself confirmed nothing happened and the stories were blown way out of proportion. She also reminded folks Usher has been supporting Bieber since day one.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Celebrity News  |  Written By: Shannon Dawson

What Do We Do With Cliff Huxtable Now? Fans Show Mixed Reactions To The Bill Cosby Verdict

Comment
10 Items
News  |  Written By: Matty Willz

10 Side Hustles People in Ohio Are Using to Make Extra Money Right Now

Comment
News  |  Written By: D.L. Chandler

Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
Urban - Web Banner - Tatiyana - 140 x 900
Lifestyle  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Radio One Columbus Unites for Hope During St. Jude Radiothon – Give Today

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close