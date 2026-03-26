As Usher Speaks, Not Everyone Wants to Listen!

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Usher is standing by Sean “Diddy” Combs, saying the mogul has been “misrepresented,” despite his recent legal issues.

Diddy was sentenced to over four years on federal prostitution-related charges and is currently appealing the case. He’s also facing multiple allegations, including from Cassie Ventura, all of which he has denied.

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Usher says he understands people may not agree with him, but he’s choosing to focus on Diddy’s impact as a businessman and entrepreneur.

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At the same time, rumors about a supposed altercation between Usher and Justin Bieber at an Oscars after-party? Completely false.

Da Brat shut that down, saying Usher himself confirmed nothing happened and the stories were blown way out of proportion. She also reminded folks Usher has been supporting Bieber since day one.