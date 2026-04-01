From Her Broadway Debut to Some Much-Needed Time Off!

Source: (Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic)

Megan Thee Stallion is pressing pause on Broadway for now. After being rushed to the hospital during a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Megan has officially pulled out of scheduled shows as she recovers.

Sources say she got seriously sick mid-performance and had to be taken in for evaluation. Doctors later determined she was dealing with extreme exhaustion, dehydration, and low levels overall basically her body shutting down after being pushed too hard.

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The good news, she’s already been treated and released, and right now she’s resting. She’s expected to bounce back soon, but for now, she’s sitting out performances while she gets herself together.

Source: DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

This all comes just days after her big Broadway debut, making the moment even more unexpected.