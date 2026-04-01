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From Her Broadway Debut to Some Much-Needed Time Off!

Megan Thee Stallion Hits Pause on Broadway After a Scary Moment on Stage! What Really Happened? And What's Next?

Published on April 1, 2026
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Meg The stallion
Source: (Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic)

Megan Thee Stallion is pressing pause on Broadway for now. After being rushed to the hospital during a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Megan has officially pulled out of scheduled shows as she recovers.

Sources say she got seriously sick mid-performance and had to be taken in for evaluation. Doctors later determined she was dealing with extreme exhaustion, dehydration, and low levels overall basically her body shutting down after being pushed too hard.

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Theo Wargo
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Theo Wargo
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Theo Wargo
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Theo Wargo

The good news, she’s already been treated and released, and right now she’s resting. She’s expected to bounce back soon, but for now, she’s sitting out performances while she gets herself together.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - March 24, 2026
Source: DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

This all comes just days after her big Broadway debut, making the moment even more unexpected.

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