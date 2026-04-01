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From Young Love to Hard Truth!

Brandy is Telling a Story She’s Kept Quiet for Years! And It’s Got People Talking. Her Truth, Told Her Way, In Her Timing!

Published on April 1, 2026
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Source: DON EMMERT / Getty

Brandy Norwood is finally speaking her truth about a relationship people have talked about for years. In her new memoir, she confirms she dated Wanya Morris when she was just 16 and he was 22.

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Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

She says what started as admiration because he was mentoring her early in her career, quickly turned into something deeper, but not in a healthy way. Brandy admits she thought she was in love at the time, but looking back, she now feels like she was too young to really understand what was happening.

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Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty

She also shares that the relationship was kept private, and while he called her his girlfriend behind closed doors, it wasn’t something he publicly claimed.

Now, years later, Brandy says she feels like she was taken advantage of and is finally speaking out to tell her side after all this time.

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