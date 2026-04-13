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Empowered! How to Get Paid While Training for a New Career in Columbus

Discover how the **EMPOWERED!** program pays Columbus residents to train for high-demand careers in clean energy and construction. Level up your skills and your paycheck today.

Published on April 13, 2026
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Are you looking for a way to break into a high-paying career without the burden of student loans? The EMPOWERED! program is offering a unique opportunity for Columbus residents to get ahead in two of the fastest-growing industries today: Clean Energy and Construction.

I recently sat down with Katie Devlin, Director of Climate Initiatives, to discuss how this initiative is removing barriers to employment by actually paying participants to learn.

What is the EMPOWERED! Program?

Unlike traditional job training, EMPOWERED! is a workforce initiative that recognizes your time is valuable. They provide the certifications and hands-on skills you need for the “green economy” while providing a stipend so you can take care of your responsibilities while you level up.

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