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Usher and Chris Brown are bringing their hot collab, The R&B Tour, to Paycor Stadium on Saturday, October 24th.

Tickets go on sale Monday, August 24th at 10AM local time.

The co-headlining tour has already become one of the biggest R&B conversations of the summer. Fans have been packing stadiums for a show built around two generations of R&B hits, big choreography and plenty of moments for TikTok.

And yes, the tour has already delivered some viral moments.

MORE: The Perfect Date Night: Usher Brings Out Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Ashanti & More At ‘The R&B Tour’

Usher recently found himself at the center of a wild internet conspiracy after fans questioned whether he was actually performing during a MetLife Stadium show. Videos sparked “clone” rumors, forcing Usher to address the speculation himself.

There was also a viral moment in Nashville when Usher brought a fan onstage during one of his signature dance segments. He stopped the performance after she appeared uncomfortable and later replaced her with another fan.

Usher is bringing decades of R&B classics to the stage. The Atlanta native has built one of the most successful careers in modern R&B, with hits like “U Got It Bad,” “Yeah!,” “Burn,” “Confessions Part I & II”, and “OMG.”

Brown is also celebrating a massive career catalog. The Grammy-winning singer has dominated R&B and pop for nearly two decades with songs including “Run It!,” “No Guidance,” “Forever,” “Loyal” and “With You.”

Brown also released his 12th studio album, Brown, in May. The project features artists including GloRilla, Bryson Tiller, Lucky Daye and Leon Thomas.





Usher & Chris Brown Bringing Viral R&B Tour to Cincy was originally published on wiznation.com