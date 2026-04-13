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Need Help With Your Home? What to Expect at the MORPC Housing Fair

Need Help With Your Home? What to Expect at the April 25th MORPC Housing Fair

Join Robert Williams from MORPC as he shares essential resources for Columbus renters and homeowners at the upcoming Housing Resource Fair on April 25th. Don't miss out on this expert advice!

Published on April 13, 2026
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COLUMBUS, Ohio — Navigating the housing market can be a daunting task, whether you are looking to buy your first home, manage rising rent, or maintain a property you’ve owned for decades. To bridge the gap between residents and essential services, the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is hosting a comprehensive Housing Resource Fair on Saturday, April 25th.

In a recent interview, Robert Williams, Director of Residential Services at MORPC, sat down to discuss the critical resources available to the community. From down-payment assistance programs to home weatherization and repair grants, the fair is designed to be a one-stop shop for Central Ohio residents.

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