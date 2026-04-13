Need Help With Your Home? What to Expect at the April 25th MORPC Housing Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Navigating the housing market can be a daunting task, whether you are looking to buy your first home, manage rising rent, or maintain a property you’ve owned for decades. To bridge the gap between residents and essential services, the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is hosting a comprehensive Housing Resource Fair on Saturday, April 25th.

In a recent interview, Robert Williams, Director of Residential Services at MORPC, sat down to discuss the critical resources available to the community. From down-payment assistance programs to home weatherization and repair grants, the fair is designed to be a one-stop shop for Central Ohio residents.