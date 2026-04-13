I Choose My Man!

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Meagan Good is opening up about a personal decision and let’s just say, it came down to love and lifestyle.

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She revealed that after moving in with her husband, Jonathan Majors, she had to give up her pet cat, Bam Bam. The reason? It just wasn’t working.

Jonathan already had dogs and once they all started living together, things got chaotic. The cat wasn’t adjusting well, acting out, even going to the bathroom in the bed. At one point, there was even an incident involving one of the dogs, and that’s when Meagan realized something had to change.

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She admitted it wasn’t easy, because she loved her cat but, in the end, she made a choice that surprised a lot of people, saying simply… “I chose the man.”

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Now the couple is continuing to build their life together, recently celebrating their one-year anniversary, and clearly this was one of those real-life compromises that came with it.